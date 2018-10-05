scorecardresearch
Lead futures trade higher on spot demand

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Supported by pick up in demand at the domestic spot markets, lead futures traded higher by 0.17 per cent higher at Rs 147.65 per kg on Friday as speculators enlarged positions. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery inOctober traded higher by 25 paise, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs147.65 per kg, in a business turnover of 482 lots. Market analysts said raising of bets by participants following strong demand from battery-makers in spot market, mainly influenced lead futures. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI

