Lead futures trade higher on spot demand, global cues

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Lead futures traded higher by 0.44 per cent to Rs 136.85 per kg Friday as speculators enlarged positions supported by pick-up in demand at the domestic spot markets and firm positive cues.At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in current month traded higher by 60 paise, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 136.85 per kg in a business turnover of 2,695 lots.Market analysts said, apart from strong demand from battery-makers in the domestic spot markets, a firm trend in the base metals pack overseas, influenced lead futures. PTI ADI ANUANU