Lead futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Lead prices rose 0.83 per cent to Rs 139.85 per kg in futures trade Tuesday due to pick-up in demand from consuming industries at the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in April contracts was trading up by Rs 1.15, or 0.83 per cent, to Rs 139.85 per kg, in a business turnover of 5,056 lots. Market analysts said, fresh positions created by traders amid upsurge in demand from battery-makers in the spot market mainly led to the rise in lead prices here. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW