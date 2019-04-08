Lead futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Lead prices rose 1.09 per cent to Rs 139 per kg in futures trade Monday amid pick-up in demand from consuming industries at the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in April was trading up by Rs 1.50, or 1.09 per cent, to Rs 139 per kg, in a business turnover of 5,175 lots. Market analysts said, fresh positions created by traders amid upsurge in demand from battery-makers in the spot market mainly led to the rise in prices here. PTI ADI SHWSHW