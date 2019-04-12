Lead futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Lead prices rose 0.93 per cent to Rs 135.35 per kg in futures trade Friday due to pick-up in demand from consuming industries at spot markets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in May contracts was trading up by Rs 1.25, or 0.93 per cent, to Rs 135.35 per kg, in a business turnover of 584 lots. Market analysts said, fresh positions created by traders amid upsurge in demand from battery-makers in the spot market mainly led to rise in lead prices here. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW