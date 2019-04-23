Lead futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Lead prices rose 0.34 per cent to Rs 134.45 per kg in futures trade Monday amid pick up in demand from consuming industries at the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in April was trading up by 0.45 paise, or 0.34 per cent, at Rs 134.45 per kg with a business turnover of 6,499 lots. Fresh positions created by traders amid upsurge in demand from battery-makers in the spot market mainly led to the rise in prices here, market analysts said. PTI SHW RVKRVK