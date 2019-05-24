Lead futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Lead prices rose 0.44 per cent to Rs 126.45 per kg in futures trade Friday as speculators enlarged their positions, driven by a firm domestic trend. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead futures for May delivery traded higher by 55 paise, or 0.44 per cent, at Rs 126.45 per kg in a business turnover of 6,956 lots. Marketmen said building up of fresh positions by speculators and an uptick in demand from battery makers led to the rise in lead prices here. PTI ADI RVKRVK