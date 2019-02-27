Lead futures weaken on profit-booking

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Lead prices were down by 0.30 per cent to Rs 147.25 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday after participants booked profits amid subdued demand at the domestic spot markets. At the Multi commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in current month was trading higher by 45 paise, or 0.30 per cent at Rs 147.25 per kg in a business turnover of 670 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in lead prices at futures trade to profit-taking by players at current levels coupled with muted demand at the domestic spot markets. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI