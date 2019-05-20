scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Lead futures weaken on profit-booking

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Lead prices shed 1.25 per cent in futures trade Monday as speculators booked profits at prevailing levels amid subdued demand at the domestic spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in May contracts shed Rs 1.60, or 1.25 per cent, to Rs 126.40 per kg, in a business turnover of 6,908 lots. Market analysts said profit-booking by participants and muted demand from battery-makers in the spot market mainly exerted pressure on lead futures here. PTI ADI SHWSHW

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos