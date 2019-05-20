Lead futures weaken on profit-booking

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Lead prices shed 1.25 per cent in futures trade Monday as speculators booked profits at prevailing levels amid subdued demand at the domestic spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in May contracts shed Rs 1.60, or 1.25 per cent, to Rs 126.40 per kg, in a business turnover of 6,908 lots. Market analysts said profit-booking by participants and muted demand from battery-makers in the spot market mainly exerted pressure on lead futures here. PTI ADI SHWSHW