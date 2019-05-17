Lead futures weaken on profit-booking

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Lead prices were down by 0.74 per cent to Rs 127.40 per kg in futures trade Friday on profit-booking by participants amid subdued demand at domestic spot markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in May was trading higher by 95 paise, or 0.74 per cent, at Rs 127.40 per kg in a business turnover of 7,022 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in lead prices to profit-booking by players at current levels and muted demand at domestic spot markets. PTI ADI RVKRVK