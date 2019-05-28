Lead futures weaken on profit-booking

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Lead prices were trading down by 0.33 per cent to Rs 150.40 per kg in futures trade Tuesday after participants booked profits amid subdued demand at the spot market. On the Multi commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in June contracts was trading down by 50 paise, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 150.40 per kg in a business turnover of 1,002 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in lead prices at futures trade to profit-taking by players at current levels coupled with low demand at the spot market. PTI ADI SHWSHW