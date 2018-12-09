Leader of drug cartel arrested in UP

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A 29-year-old leader of a drug cartel carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head has been arrested, police said Sunday. The accused was identified as Refauqat, a resident of Bareilly. Three members of his cartel were previously arrested with 20 kg high-grade heroin worth over Rs 80 crore in the international market, they said. Two members of the drug cartel were arrested with the contraband on October 1, police said. On Wednesday, at the instance of the arrested persons, one Najiul Haque (69) was arrested from Malda in West Bengal, they said. A day later, police received information regarding Refauqat. In the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, he was arrested from Bareilly Bypass in Uttar Pradesh, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said. The arrested accused used to transport huge consignment of drugs from Malda by using a truck, which used to have a secret cavity near the fuel tank and for this the accused used to allure truck drivers on the pretext of providing handsome amount of money, Yadav added. PTI NIT CK