Leader of Opposition to meet LG to demand probe into postings by AAP dispensation

New Delhi, March 1 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta Friday said he would meet Lt Governor Anil Baijal to demand a probe into the posting of officers in the Delhi government's Trade and Taxes (T&T) department during the period when the Services department was under the AAP dispensation. Gutpa claimed that between February 14, 2015 and August 2016, when the Services department was under the AAP government, 18 senior officers of its liking were posted in the T&T department.No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government on Gupta's charge."During this period, the Kejriwal government posted a large number of their own officers to the Trade and Taxes department. "Nine officers were posted by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and nine officers were posted by the then secretary (Services) Rajender Kumar, at the behest of Kejriwal," Gupta said in a media conference.Gupta claimed later, these officers were surrendered back to the Services department on October 26, 2018, when Kejriwal government found them unfit to work at the sensitive department. Gupta had raised the matter in the budget session of Delhi Assembly, which concluded on Thursday and had levelled allegation of corruption against the government in the matter.