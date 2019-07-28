Leaders across country pay tributes to Jaipal Reddy, hail him as outstanding politician

(Eds: With more reactions) New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Congress veteran S Jaipal Reddy, who died in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 77, was paid rich tributes by leaders across the country who hailed him as an outstanding politician, orator and administrator.President Ram Nath Kovind remembered Reddy as a "thinking person's politician and an outstanding parliamentarian" while Vice President M Venkaih Naidu described him as an exemplary orator with "razor sharp intellect and biting wit". Condoling Reddy's demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was an effective administrator.Leaders across the political spectrum remembered Reddy for his contribution to Indian polity with his erudition, administrative skills and honesty.Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in whose Cabinet Reddy served between 2004-14, called him a friend and expressed deep sadness at his untimely demise."He was a treasure of wisdom and knowledge. My condolences to the bereaved family," Singh said in a statement.Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi said Reddy was an erudite and humane leader who enriched Parliament and different governments he served.BJP president Amit Shah expressed sadness at Reddy's demise while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called him an outstanding parliamentarian and a great son of Telangana who dedicated his entire life towards public service.In a tweet, Modi said, "Shri Jaipal Reddy had years of experience in public life. He was respected as an articulate speaker and effective administrator. Saddened by his demise."Reddy was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital where he died at 1.28 am. Reddy was a member of the Lok Sabha for five terms, member of the Rajya Sabha for two terms and a four-term MLA. He held key portfolios in various governments.Sonia Gandhi said Reddy was respected across political parties and adored by the media for his accessibility and forthright responses. "He always had the interest of people close to his heart," she said.He was a trusted colleague and respected senior leader whose untimely death leaves a void that can never be filled, she said in a letter to his wife Lakshmi Reddy.Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said he was a deep and insightful human being whom she respected and learned from every time she met. "He was an accomplished parliamentarian, a philosopher-politician and a true patriot," she said.CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said Reddy consistently worked to uphold and strengthen the secular foundations of India. "An honest and upright politician, he will be known for his erudition and scholarship," Yechury said, adding that Reddy's death is a big loss to the secular democratic forces in the country.Former finance minister P Chidambaram said behind every word that he spoke or wrote there was deep scholarship and a passion that was remarkable."He effortlessly combined old world values and the new world's technologies," Chidambaram said.Recalling his association with Reddy, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said his death has caused an irreparable loss to the public life.Opposition leader Sharad Yadav said he was an able administrator and great parliamentarian whose speeches in Parliament will be remembered.Reddy always thought of the welfare of the downtrodden people and was honest to the core, Yadav said.West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee said Reddy's role as an experienced parliamentarian, a Union minister and a good communicator will be remembered by many. PTI KR SKC ASG KR DPB