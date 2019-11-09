Leaders across parties take to twitter to hail Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The social media is abuzz with reactions from leaders across political parties on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya judgment pronounced on Saturday, as they appealed to countrymen to maintain peace and tranquility.Surprisingly, most BJP leaders did not personally tweet on the judgment, but retweeted the statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the verdict. Union minister Nitin Gadkari posted a video on his official Twitter handle where he can be seen addressing the media. He said the people should respect the decision of the Supreme Court with peace and discipline.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too called for maintaining mutual harmony.He said, "While respecting the court's decision, we all have to maintain mutual harmony. This is the time for bondage, faith and love among all of us Indians."Appreciating the restrain maintained by the people following the verdict, BJP working president J P Nadda said his party saluted those who have unitedly preserved the social, cultural and spiritual fabric of the country.The top court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and also directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "The decision of the honourable Supreme Court is welcome. All should cooperate in maintaining the unity and harmony of the country. The Government of Uttar Pradesh is fully committed to maintain an atmosphere of peace, security and harmony."Union minister Prakash Javdekar also welcomed the unanimous decision. He said the judgement of the apex court was historic, balanced and judicious.Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, giving the example of Lord Ram's conduct, tweeted, "Lord Ram always talked of Maryaadit Aacharan. Let us renew the pledge for peace, amity and understanding. Let India grow further and prosper inspired by the eternal principles of our civilizational heritage.""A historic day when a landmark judgment has been delivered upholding the majesty of the judicial system of India. It is a victory for India. We all salute the judgment," the Union minister said. Rajya Sabha member Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in his tweet said, "The Supreme Court judgement on decades-old Ayodhya matter should be welcomed and respected wholeheartedly by all of us. It's our collective responsibility to strengthen unity, social harmony, brotherhood in the country".Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Nationalist Congress Party chief spokesperson Nawab Malik urged people not to create "any further controversy" over the issue.While appealing all people to maintain peace and tranquility, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the years old controversy ended today.CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the five-member Constitution bench of the SC has sought to end the dispute which "has been utilized by the communal forces and resulted in large-scale violence and loss of lives". Raising doubts over some parts of the judgment, Yechury posted, "CPI (M) has always maintained that the issue should be resolved by a judicial verdict if a negotiated settlement was not possible. While this judgement has provided a judicial resolution to the fractious issue there are certain premises of the judgement which are questionable".He further said that the Supreme Court judgment has itself stated that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992 was a violation of the law. "This was a criminal act and an assault on the secular principle. The cases pertaining to the demolition should be expedited and the guilty punished," he said.PTI UJN NES RDM DPB