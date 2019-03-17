Leaders, including PM, Prez, condole Parrikar's demise

(Eds: Adding reax ) New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, saying he was an unparalleled leader and a true patriot. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah also expressed grief over the demise of Parrikar who was suffering from a pancreatic ailment. Describing him as "one of Goa's favourite sons", Gandhi said Parrikar was respected and admired across party lines and had bravely battled his illness for over a year. Shah remembered him as a leader who dedicated his life to the country and ideology and said Parrikar has shown how a BJP worker "even during his toughest time, is committed to the philosophy of Nation First, Party Next and Self Last". The prime minister described Parrikar as an "unparalleled leader", who was a "true patriot and exceptional administrator and admired by all". Terming him as a builder of modern Goa, Modi said his tenure as a defence minister saw enhancement of India's security capacities. Kovind said Parrikar was an "epitome of integrity and dedication in public life". Senior BJP leader and Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari said since his initial days in politics, Parrikar was his good friend. "The great son of Mother India worked for the development of Goa till his last breath. I am speechless. He was a face of dignified politics. He truly ruled hearts of every party worker," Gadkari said. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also expressed grief over his demise. "We have lost an able and industrious administrator who made his mark with his simple demeanour and extraordinary intellect. My sincere condolences to his family members," Pawar tweeted. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she met him only once, when he visited her mother, Sonia Gandhi, at the hospital two years ago. "May his soul rest in peace," she said. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday said his contribution in making the armed forces a lean and mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled.Human Resources Minister Prakash Javadekar said he was an epitome of idealism in public life. "He had a vision for Goa and the country and worked on mission mode to accomplish it in whichever responsibility he was given. We have lost an ideal leader, with whom I had worked since he entered the BJP. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and his supporters. Om Shanti," he tweeted. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said he was a true fighter who worked tirelessly for the welfare of his people with a sense of duty and dignity. National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said Parrikar's untimely demise has left a void that will be difficult to fill. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik described him as a widely respected public figure and an able administrator Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot condoled his death and prayed for peace of the departed soul. Expressing sadness over Parrikar's demise, former president Pranab Mukherjee said the Goa chief minister fought bravely against his disease and he always hoped that Parrikar will beat it.Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said Parrikar's exemplary leadership will continue to inspire and serve as a benchmark.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Saddened at the passing away of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar ji. He patiently endured his illness. Condolences to his family and his admirers."Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed Parrikar as a "symbol of simplicity" in politics.Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said Parrikar's dedication and simplicity won many hearts and he also contributed immensely towards the development of the nation.LJP president and Food and Civic Supplies Minister Ram Vilas Paswan described the Goa chief minister as the people's leader who lived a simple life and had a spotless political career. "He was a rare politician. India has lost a great son in his demise," he said.Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said that with Parrikar's death, he lost a close friend and it was a big loss to the nation and the party. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the nation will remember him as a loved public figure.The Vishwa Hindu Parishad tweeted that stayed away from VIP culture, carried his own luggage, stood in queues as an ordinary man, cleanest politician, represented the modern suave generation and demonstrated excellence in whatever he did. PTI PR KR ASG UZM SKC MIJ SDA ND JTR AAR