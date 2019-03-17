Leaders, including PM, Prez, condole Parrikar's demise

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, saying he was an unparalleled leader and a true patriot. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah also expressed grief over the demise of Parrikar who was suffering from a pancreatic ailment. Describing him as "one of Goa's favourite sons", Gandhi said Parrikar was respected and admired across party lines and had bravely battled his illness for over a year. Shah remembered him as a leader who dedicated his life to the country and ideology and said Parrikar has shown how a BJP worker "even during his toughest time, is committed to the philosophy of Nation First, Party Next and Self Last". The prime minister described Parrikar as an "unparalleled leader", who was a "true patriot and exceptional administrator and admired by all". Terming him as a builder of modern Goa, Modi said his tenure as a defence minister saw enhancement of India's security capacities. Kovind said Parrikar was an "epitome of integrity and dedication in public life". Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she met him only once, when he visited her mother, Sonia Gandhi, at the hospital two years ago. "May his soul rest in peace," she said. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said he was a true fighter who worked tirelessly for the welfare of his people with a sense of duty and dignity. National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said Parrikar's untimely demise has left a void that will be difficult to fill. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik described him as a widely respected public figure and an able administrator Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot condoled his death and prayed for peace of the departed soul. Expressing sadness over Parrikar's demise, former president Pranab Mukherjee said the Goa chief minister fought bravely against his disease and he always hoped that Parrikar will beat it. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said Parrikar's exemplary leadership will continue to inspire and serve as a benchmark. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Saddened at the passing away of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar ji. He patiently endured his illness. Condolences to his family and his admirers." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed Parrikar as a "symbol of simplicity" in politics. Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said Parrikar's dedication and simplicity won many hearts and he also contributed immensely towards the development of the nation. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also expressed grief over demise of Parrikar."We have lost an able and industrious administrator who made his mark with his simple demeanour and extraordinary intellect. My sincere condolences to his family members," Pawar tweeted. PTI PR KR ASG UZM SKC MIJ SDA ND AAR