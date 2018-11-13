Leaders, public pay homage to Ananth Kumar

(Eds: Updating with fresh details) Bengaluru, Nov 13 (PTI) A stream of leaders led by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday paid their last respects to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar, who passed away Monday.Hundreds of mourners filed past the body of Kumar, which lay in state at his residence till this morning and was then taken to the party state headquarters 'Jagannath Bhavan' and the National College ground in his Bengaluru South parliamentary constituency.From the Basavanagudi residence, where it was kept since Monday morning, the mortal remains were carried in a decorated military vehicle with personnel of the three services- the Army, Navy and Air Force- accompanying it, amid slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Ananth Kumar Amar Rahe"by his supporters.People had lined up on both sides of the roads at several places to have a final glimpse of their "most loved" Bengaluru MP, known for geniality and accessibility.Naidu, who had shared a special bond with Kumar since the ABVP days, flew in here from Delhi and drove straight to the National College ground and paid homage to his former colleague in the union ministry by placing a wreath on his mortal remains.The Vice President consoled Kumar's wife Tejaswini and other family members. He was accompanied by Governor Vajubhai Vala and state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa.According BJP sources, Naidu and Kumar shared a good bond and had spoken about their cordial relationship on several occasions in the past.The Vice President had worked closely with Kumar during his stint as member of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.Kumar, who passed away after fighting cancer for several months, would be accorded a state funeral.At the party office, Yeddyurappa and party's General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Muralidhar Rao were present.Several BJP leaders including Union Minister Sadananada Gowda, R Ashoka, K S Eshwarappa, Anurag Thakur, Prahlad Joshi, and hundreds of party workers paid their last respects to the departed leader.Kumar's mortal remains were then taken to the National College ground, with which the six-time MP was closely associated having hosted many of his political events there."Kumar was instrumental in arranging all major political events at this very ground. It will not be an exaggeration if we say that this place was the launch pad for Kumar to emerge as a seasoned politician," said BJPspokesperson S Prakash.After public homage, the body was taken to the Chamarajapet crematorium, where the final rites would be performed by his brother Nanda Kumar, in the afternoon.The 59-year old Bangalore South MP breathed his last around 2 am on Monday at the Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre where he was under care after returning home in October following treatment in the US and Britain.State BJP sources said the party's National President Amit Shah, Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Harsh Vardhan, Radha Mohan Singh, Ramdas Atavale, Mahesh Sharma, Ashwinikumar Choube and Ramkripal Yadav would also pay homage.Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew in here from Varanasi last night and paid homage to his colleague by placing a wreath on his mortal remains.The Karnataka government had declared a three-day state mourning.Foraying into politics in 1987, Kumar had remained in the inner circle of the central leadership of the BJP -- be it during the heyday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Narendra Modi.Kumar and Yeddyurappa are among a few leaders who are credited with having built the party brick by brick, making it a force that it is today.The BJP came to power in 2008, making it the first saffron party government in the South, and emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 May polls also, though it fell short of majority by a few seats.Kumar, who made his parliamentary debut in 1996 from highly politically conscious Bangalore South, where he remained unconquered till his death, had also served as an important link between the state and Centre at the party and government levels. PTI KSU GMS RA SS DVDV