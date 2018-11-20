Leading French Medical Device Maker P�ters Surgical Launches 'Make in India'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MANESAR, India, November 20, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Inaugurates its new production site in Manesar, Haryana Following suit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, Pters Surgical, the leading French medical device manufacturer, today inaugurates its new site in Manesar, Haryana.Expanding its expertise into developing, manufacturing and marketing of single-use medical devices for operating room, the opening of this brand new facility will contribute greatly in improving the quality of patient care and contribute to the success of surgical procedures by developing high-performance medical devices in India.Spread across 17,000 square feet area, the Manesar site will be essential in moving up the quality scale of our needles workshop along with increasing our production capacity. Furthermore, a new clean room with ISO 8 ground floor will be operational by 2020. Designed to manufacture world-class medical devices, the facility will adopt an environment friendly approach, with the use of solar panels for power generation, water recycling and waste treatment processes."We are very proud to increase our investment as part of the 'Make in India' government led initiative. It gives us access to very qualified local workers. This expansion of our new manufacturing facility will serve to treat more patients in the world with high-quality medical devices," said Thierry Herbreteau, CEO, Pters Surgical.Pters Surgical is the only French company designing, manufacturing and selling surgical sutures, and is the European leader in haemostatic clips. Present in 90 countries globally, the company has now chosen India to go further and expanded its manufacturing facility in India.Although the Indian facility is currently focused on surgical sutures, the company is also working on other products such as: Surgical Clips (with re-usable appliers and single use), single use Laparoscopic Instruments, Surgical meshes, Tissue glues, etc.In addition to its expertise in product manufacturing, Pters Surgical is also looking at building a R&D, IT and global logistic hub in India to reinforce its presence and keep on delivering above-standard customer service. This will have a significant impact on employment in India. Pters Surgical expects to employ over 500 people within its Indian operation and multiply its revenues by 5 in the region, according to its 5-years strategic plan.Speaking further about the plans in India, Rajdeep Das, CEO, India Operations, said, "While currently manufacturing assortment of surgical sutures for domestic & export markets, we are planning to bring more product manufacturing in India in coming months. It will not only position us as one of very few medical device multinationals with world-class local manufacturing facility, will also help us living our mission of improve the quality of patient care and contribute to the success of surgical procedures."Acknowledging the 'Make in India' initiative, Pters Surgical plans on bringing more products and strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in India, the company plans significant investments in the near future towards that end.About Pters Surgical: Pters Surgical is a French multinational company which develops, manufactures and sells medical devices in more than 90 countries. Pters Surgical is acting on the market of sterilized single-use medical devices for operating room. It is specialized in sutures, haemostatic clips, meshes, surgical glue and single-use instruments for laparoscopic surgery, etc. Our company is the only French firm manufacturing and selling surgical sutures and is the European leader for haemostatic clips. Pters Surgical mission to improve the quality of patient care and contribute to the success of surgical procedures by developing high-performance medical devicesFor further information, visit: https://www.peters-surgical.com/en/About Business France: Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the V.I.E international internship program. Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 70 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of public- and private-sector partners. For further information, please visit: http://www.businessfrance.fr and youbuyfrance.com.in. Source: Peters Surgical PWRPWR