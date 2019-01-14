Leading Global Supplier Enters Fast Growing Market for E-three Wheelers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, January 14, 2019/PRNewswire/ --New Technology Boosts Efficiency and Durability of E-motors for Light Electric VehiclesSEG Automotive to showcase its new efficient synchronous motor for e-rickshaw at SIAT expoIncreased system efficiency leading to reduced total cost of ownership and enhanced vehicle battery lifeTechnology developed in India, together with German R&DThe electric vehicle market is gaining momentum across the globe driven mainly by environmental concerns, but the shift will be a gradual one due to issues like range, production costs, charging infrastructure and a fossil fuel heavy energy mix. India, however, is right in the middle of a transformation when it comes to three wheelers: over 1 million e-rickshaws are already on the road and providing efficient last mile transport free of emissions. SEG Automotive is now entering this fast growing market with e-motor, setting new standards in terms of efficiency and durability. The new efficient synchronous motor, co-developed between German and Indian engineering, is based on advanced technology instead of a BLDC (brush less DC) motor and will be showcased at SIAT expo 2019. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807705/SEG_Automotive_Efficient_Synchronous_Motor.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807706/SEG_Automotive_Anil_Kumar_M_R.jpg )"Light electric vehicles offer an immediate benefit in India: They provide efficient last mile transport of passengers and goods as well as keeping emissions out of the crowded cities and thus reducing air pollution. The decreased total cost of ownership coupled with government incentives for the e-three wheelers also enables drivers to earn a decent living. In times where the public charging infrastructure in India is yet to be fully established, their usage pattern and average driving distance per day makes three wheelers suitable for electrification right away," states Mr. Anil Kumar M R, Managing Director, SEG Automotive India Private Limited."The new efficient synchronous motor from SEG Automotive, co-developed between German and Indian engineering, further amplifies the strength of the e-rickshaw in terms of its operating efficiency, thus increasing range and further reducing total cost of ownership," adds Dr. Peter Sokol, Chief Operating Officer, SEG Automotive Germany GmbH.Output power requirements of e-motors for light electric vehicles are lower than for cars - the e-motors needs to be efficient and competitively priced yet reliable. SEG Automotive has a proven track record for such efficient, compact motors - as displayed recently with the launch of the ultra-compact SC60 start-stop motor in the Indian market."Our new efficient synchronous motor is technologically advanced through specific protection features like overload protection, and offers higher reliability and robustness to easily withstand the tough operating conditions of three wheelers," explains Mr. Anil Kumar M R, Managing Director, SEG Automotive India Private Limited.SEG Automotive will be manufacturing the e-motors for three wheelers locally in India for the domestic and overseas market.At the upcoming SIAT expo 2019, SEG Automotive will showcase its innovative offerings for light electric vehicles, in addition to its fuel efficiency improvement solutions for conventional ICEs. At the SIAT expo 2019, SEG Automotive is present in Hall A, Stall no.149.About SEG Automotive SEG Automotive is closely linked to the history of the automobile. Emerging from the BOSCH Starter Motors & Generators division in 2018, the company stands for more than a century of innovations in this product sector: from starter motor and generator to Start/Stop and mild-hybridization. SEG Automotive is actively shaping the automobile industry's journey from the combustion engine to electrification by delivering efficient solutions for CO2 reduction regardless of the drive technology. With 16 locations in the most important automobile markets in the world and over 8,000 employees, SEG Automotive offers a network that guarantees the highest level of engineering and production expertise worldwide from Germany to China. Technology leadership and highest quality standards set the products apart: almost all automotive OEMs worldwide are relying on SEG Automotive's tailored solutions for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.Source: SEG Automotive PWRPWR