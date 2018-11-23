Leading Global Talent Productivity Partner DISYS Starts North India Operations

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Digital Intelligence Systems (DISYS), a leading global staffing, IT consulting & managed services firm, has started operations in North India after achieving business success in the south. The company on Thursday opened an office in Noida to expand its footprint in India. It has successfully built and operates its first Center of Excellence in US staffing, in Chennai, India. DISYS, a US-based multinational incorporated in 1994, has seen exponential growth and ranks as one of the largest IT staffing firms in the US which caters to staffing requirements of companies in various verticals. DISYS which boasts of a long history in the staffing and consulting industry has emerged as a leading international global talent productivity partner. As of today, DISYS has more than 33 offices across various countries and is rated among the top US staffing firms. Expressing happiness on the occasion, Mr. Kumar Rajagopalan, Vice President - India Operations of DISYS said, High performance and productivity has been the hallmark of DISYS team. DISYS India is equipped with ISO 9001, 27001 and CMMI level 3 certification and has matured employee engagement and retention practices with national level accolades for its HR practices and L&D initiatives. With opening in Noida, we strive to provide the same level of employee care program to build a strong customer focused team. We believe in delivering a high level of satisfaction, on a consistent basis, to our clients, Mr. Kumar added. Sharing his thoughts Mr. Sumeet Pankajakshan, Director, Talent Acquisition said, Noida is at the epicenter of the talent ecosystem required for US staffing and offers highly talented and agile workforce required to excel in this business. Our experience with hiring from this region has been extremely rewarding in the past and now with a fully staffed office in Noida, we are ready to take this to the next level. We strive to be the employer of choice for the most talented people in this business." DISYS provides talents for critical functions like application development, business analysis, business and IT consulting, business intelligence and big data, cloud computing, customer relationship management (CRM), database administration and SAP consulting. DISYS solves critical challenges in staffing industry by deploying experts in vertical and horizontal delivery teams. Its automated solutions help companies increase accuracy, process speed and productivity. DISYS also conducts rigorous, standardized and in-person skills assessments to ensure the talents it sends have the requisite technical capabilities. It also ensures its consultants have the necessary soft skills to be fit into corporate culture. About DISYSDigital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global staffing, IT consulting & managed services firm with more than 33 offices worldwide. Within these offices, DISYS employs industry problem solvers who have the expertise to understand industry staffing issues but also possess the knowledge to locate inefficiencies, design and implement game-changing automation and other IT service offerings. Whether it is bridging or replacing legacy systems, moving an enterprise to the cloud, creating automated technology to streamline compliance or turning raw data into actionable information, DISYS is dedicated to enabling its clients to work smarter and more efficiently even in the smallest, most mundane of business tasks. For nearly 25 years, DISYS has served global industries such as information technology, banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare and life sciences and a multitude of government, retail, manufacturing and transportation clients. Within these industries, DISYS has imagined, designed and implemented technologies that solve IT problems that prohibit growth and impact an organizations bottom line. Incorporated in 1994, DISYS continually builds on the strategic vision of its CEO and Founder, Mahfuz Ahmed. His disciplined approach is firmly planted in the strategic study of data-driven analytics and business planning. Image: Team DISYS at the opening of Noida office PWRPWR