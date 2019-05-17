LeadSquared Raises USD 3 Million in Series-A Funding to Focus on Global Expansion

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, May 17, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Bangalore-based sales execution, automation and predictive analytics platform LeadSquared, has secured USD 3 Million in Series-A funding from Stakeboat Capital. Jyoti Bansal, an existing investor in the company, and the founder of AppDynamics and Harness.io, has participated in this round again.LeadSquared plans to utilize the funding for expansion of its operations and customer acquisition globally.Commenting on the investment, Nilesh Patel, CEO of LeadSquared, said, "The funding comes right in time to propel our global expansion plans to action. We have lately been seeing an outpour in interest from US, South East Asian and Middle Eastern markets, and we plan to invest more in the regions, so the timing couldn't have been better."Chandrasekar Kandasamy, Managing Partner of Stakeboat Capital said, "We are excited to be part of LeadSquared's journey to excel as a sales execution platform. They have had exceptional success in Indian market and are well poised to succeed in global markets. We look forward to working with the team and helping them grow as a global provider of SaaS solutions."About LeadSquared LeadSquared is an AI-powered sales execution, CRM and marketing platform, launched in 2013 by serial entrepreneurs from IIT - Nilesh Patel, Sudhakar Gorti and Prashant Singh - under the banner of their agency MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd. Over the years, it has grown to be used and trusted by over 800 new-age businesses globally in verticals like education, financial services, insurance, healthcare, internet marketplace and real estate.It helps enterprises generate higher sales & much higher efficiency from all their teams and channels. The areas of focus are higher returns from digital sales channels, better call center productivity, AI-powered offer generation engine, and higher realization from all feet-on-street teams.LeadSquared is headquartered in Bangalore, with offices in Noida, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Jersey and Dubai. The company plans to hire extensively across all these locations and open a new office in Singapore.About Stakeboat Capital: Stakeboat Capital is a private equity fund focused on small and medium enterprises in the healthcare, enterprise technology, manufacturing, financial services and consumer led businesses. The Fund was launched in 2016 by professionals with deep experience in the PE industry as entrepreneurs and investors, transforming growth stage companies into firms with market capitalization in excess of USD 9 Billion. Stakeboat Capital Fund is backed by marquee institutions such as Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). Interested in knowing more about LeadSquared? Check it out here: http://www.leadsquared.com/Source: LeadSquared PWRPWR