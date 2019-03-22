Lear Invests in Israel-Based Maniv Mobility Venture Capital Fund

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SOUTHFIELD, Mich. and SHANGHAI, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced it has invested in an Israel-based venture capital fund managed by Maniv Mobility that is focused on advancing mobility technology. The investment, which is being made through Lear Innovation Ventures (LIV), enables future collaboration and deepens Lear's involvement in the mobility technology ecosystem. Maniv Mobility's portfolio and investing activities are largely focused on Israeli start-up companies in the connected, autonomous, ridesharing and mobility sectors, as well as on investments in the U.S. and other markets. "Maniv is recognized as one of the premier investment funds focusing on the key trends in the automotive market, which makes it a great opportunity for LIV," said John Absmeier, Lear's Chief Technology Officer. "This is an exciting time of transformation for the industry, and Israel is at the forefront of the flourishing auto tech sector. We look forward to this strategic partnership and the innovations that will come from both start-ups and established companies that are driving the future of mobility." The partnership is not Lear's first mobility investment in Israel. In 2017, Lear acquired EXO Technologies, an Israeli developer of high accuracy vehicle positioning technology designed to meet the demands of the industry and drive change through increased accuracy, reliability and functional safety for ADAS and Autonomous driving applications. About Lear Corporation Lear Corporation Lear is one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive seating systems and electrical systems (E-Systems). Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 169,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear currently ranks #148 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation. Lear is where passion drives possibilities. About Maniv Mobility Maniv Mobility is a leading venture capital fund dedicated exclusively to a new mobility future. Investing in early-stage startups, Maniv seeks out ideas around automotive connectivity and data, autonomous vehicle technologies such as sensors and software, and novel business models. With deep connections throughout the global automotive industry, policy and technology communities, Maniv leverages its network to provide hands-on support to its growing portfolio. For more information, visit www.maniv.com Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190315/2404664-1 PWRPWR