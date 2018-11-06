Lease deed of NMDC's Donimalai iron ore mine renewed for 20 yrs

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) State-owned NMDC Tuesday announced the renewal of lease deed of Donimalai iron ore mine in Karnataka for 20 years."Lease deed of Donimalai iron ore mine of NMDC expired on November 3....The Karnataka state government has already renewed the lease deed of Donimalai mine for 20 years," the company said in a statement.Other formalities are in process, the statement added. NMDC is the country's single largest iron ore producer, producing about 30 million tonne of iron ore from three fully mechanised mines which also include Donimalai mine. PTI SID SHW ANUANU