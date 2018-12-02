Leaving 'Harry Potter' franchise felt like stepping out of an institution, says Rupert Grint

London, Dec 2 (PTI) British actor Rupert Grint says leaving the 'Harry Potter' franchise was like ''stepping out of an institution''.The 30-year-old actor, who starred as Ron Weasley in the money-spinning film series, said leaving the role behind was kind of a relief for him.''The line between Ron and me became thinner with each film and I think we became virtually the same person. There's a lot of me in Ron and moving on was a massive adjustment because it was such a constant part of my life.''I don't want to liken it to coming out of prison because it wasn't a prison, but it did feel like stepping out of an institution. It was nice to breathe the fresh air and now I'm really enjoying stepping further away from that blue-screen world," Grint told The Guardian. The actor said he even contemplated quitting the 'Harry Potter' franchise while he was filming one of the movies.''There were definitely times when I thought about leaving. Filming 'Harry Potter' was a massive sacrifice; working from such a young age for such long periods and I definitely remember thinking during one extended break, 'This whole thing is so all consuming, do I really want to go back? Maybe it's just not for me.' I guess I was probably just being a teenager," he said. PT SHDSHD