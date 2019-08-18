LED screens to live telecat Ganga Aarti at all ghats in Varanasi

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The CPWD will install big LED screens for the live telecast of 'Ganga Aarti' at all ghats and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency.According to the Central Public Works Department, the prime construction agency of the central government, the LED screens will also be installed at the proposed corridor between Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the River Ganga.As per the plan, aarti at Kashi Vishwanath Temple will also be live- telecast on these LED screens.According to an official, the project cost is estimated to be around Rs 11.5 crore.The official said a big event for Ganga Aarti is held atDashashwamedh Ghat."For those who are away from this ghat and cannot attend Ganga Aarti, the CPWD will install several big LED screens at other ghats, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the proposedcorridor," the official told PTI.All required equipment will be procured for live telecast of Ganga Aarti, he said, adding once the estimated cost is approved, work on the project will begin.Official said that most of the tourists visiting Varanasi attend the Ganga Aaarti and installation of LED screens will beautify ghats.In December 2015, Modi along with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe had attended the spectacular sunset Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.In September last year, Modi had launched development projects worth over Rs 550 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency.At the event, Modi had said that his endeavour is to bring a transformation in Kashi, while keeping intact its traditions and preserving its age-old heritage. PTI BUN DVDV