Left parties ask Modi to declare Netaji's birthday as 'day of patriotism'

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose "misleading and motivated", five left parties Saturday demanded that the freedom fighter's birthday on January 23 be declared as 'day of patriotism'.The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation also asked the Centre to compile authentic data on Netaji's Provisional Azad Hind Government, his Indian National Army and their contribution to the freedom movement.Stressing that Bose's inclusive politics exemplified the fighting spirit of the freedom movement uniting people of all faiths, castes and gender, the group accused the Modi government of "communal polarisation"."Narendra Modi heads a government that is patronising sharpening of communal polarisation. The consequent alarming growth of hate and violence has led to barbarous attacks on Muslims, Dalits and religious minorities," the parties said in a statement."It is thus both hypocritical and futile for PM Modi to pay respect to Netaji and INA," the statement added. PTI DMB RHL