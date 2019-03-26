Left parties moves EC to defer release of PM biopic, terms it 'propaganda material'

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A delegation of the CPI and the CPI(M) has met Election Commission officials and demanded that release of the film based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi be deferred, claiming it to be a "propaganda material".CPI's D Raja and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Nilotpal Basu met the poll panel officials on Monday and also pointed out serious law and order situations in Tripura and West Bengal."The delegation had a detailed discussion with the Election Commission on the release of the biopic on Narendra Modi. The delegation pointed out that there are well-established precedents on withholding the release of such propaganda materials during the pendency of the elections. The Election Commission, however, was non-committal," a statement from the two Left parties said on Tuesday.The delegation also reiterated the demand of matching the VVPAT records with those of the EVM for randomly chosen 50 per cent of the booths. The Election Commission pointed out that as per the Supreme Court direction, the Commission will be submitting an affidavit on March 28 on this subject."The delegation also pointed out the serious law and order situation in Tripura and West Bengal, where the ruling party goons are particularly targeting the Left Front and its candidates," the statement said.They also raised the Kolkata airport incident involving the wife of Abhishek Banerjee, MP and Trinamool Congress candidate in Diamond Harbour and the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.The delegation urged that there should be a probe by the Commission to ascertain the truth as this has financial implications and a possible impact on free and fair polls.The Congress party too had moved Election Commission to get the release of the biopic, with Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi playing Modi, deferred till the final phase voting in the Lok Sabha polls ie, May 19. PTI ASG ASG SOMSOM