Left parties to observe Dec 6 as 'Defend the Constitution and Secularism Day'

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Five left parties, in a joint statement on Monday, said they will observe December 6 as 'Defend the Constitution and Secularism Day'.December 6, 2018, marks the 26th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya and also the 62nd death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India.The statement issued jointly by the CPI(M), CPI, All India Forward Bloc, RSP, CPI(ML)-Liberation and SUCI(Communist), called upon their all units to work out programmes of holding joint demonstrations, dharnas and meetings on December 6.They said the RSS-led outfits have begun a campaign demanding that Centre passes a legislation or ordinance to facilitate the building of the Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya."This campaign is designed to subserve the communal agenda of the Sangh brigade and nullify the provisions relating to secularism in the Indian Constitution," the Left parties said in the statement."In the current situation, it is essential to observe this day (December 6) in defence of secularism and democracy," they said, adding, "The Sangh brigade cannot be allowed to subvert the Constitutional provisions in the name of faith."