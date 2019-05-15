scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Left ready to talk to regional parties on anti-BJP front govt

Hyderabad, May 15 (PTI) The CPI Wednesday said the left parties were ready to discuss with regional outfits the issue of forming a non-BJP front government in the event of NDA and UPA falling short of numbers. The General Secretary of CPI S Sudhakar Reddy said the left parties do understand that regional outfits would play an important role as neither the BJP-led NDA nor theCongress-anchored UPA may get majority to form government at the Centre. "So, in that case, regional parties have to play a role," Reddy told PTI. "The Left, at any cost, is not ready to support the BJP or take the support of the BJP. We want non-BJP front," he said. "We are ready to discuss with them (regional parties) together and decide the things," the veteran communist leader added. PTI RS ROH TVS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos