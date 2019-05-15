Left ready to talk to regional parties on anti-BJP front govt

Hyderabad, May 15 (PTI) The CPI Wednesday said the left parties were ready to discuss with regional outfits the issue of forming a non-BJP front government in the event of NDA and UPA falling short of numbers. The General Secretary of CPI S Sudhakar Reddy said the left parties do understand that regional outfits would play an important role as neither the BJP-led NDA nor theCongress-anchored UPA may get majority to form government at the Centre. "So, in that case, regional parties have to play a role," Reddy told PTI. "The Left, at any cost, is not ready to support the BJP or take the support of the BJP. We want non-BJP front," he said. "We are ready to discuss with them (regional parties) together and decide the things," the veteran communist leader added. PTI RS ROH TVS