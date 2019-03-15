Left SAD as they do not deserve me: Ex-Army chief Gen. Singh

(Eds: Correcting date of joining in para 3) Chandigarh, Mar 15 (PTI) Former Army chief General (retired) Joginder Jaswant Singh said Friday he had left the Shiromani Akali Dal because they did not deserve him. J J Singh had quit the SAD last year and recently joined the SAD (Taksali), a breakaway faction of the former. "I left Akali Dal because they do not deserve me. It is not that they told me to go. I told them (Badals) that I cannot be with you," J J Singh told reporters here. The former Army chief had joined the SAD in 2017 and had unsuccessfully contested against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh from Patiala seat during the Assembly election that year. J J Singh, who became the first Sikh to be appointed as the Army chief in 2005, accused both the SAD and the Congress of defeating him by hatching a conspiracy. "A political game was played against me." "I joined an organisation (SAD Taksali) which has an agenda to revive Punjab, he said. J J Singh described the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government as "incompetent". "He (Amarinder) never goes out. He will go those places where chopper or car can take him. He is not capable of putting in effort which is required. You have to be fit (to serve people)," the SAD (Taksali) candidate from Khadoor Sahib said. J J Singh accused the chief minister of repeatedly changing his statements on the Kartarpur corridor issue. "First, he (Amarinder) raised security-risk issue (over Kartarpur corridor). Then, he said it should be made visa-free. Where is the security risk now? Why did you make waffling (statements)? the 73-year-old asked. "He keeps changing his statements and nobody is questioning him. I am going to ask him because I am a military man." Asked about the airstrike by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan's Balakot, J J Singh said everyone should appreciate what the country's forces do. "Everybody should appreciate what forces have done. That is the national strength. Have you seen in America where if its army does something, one party say something and other party says something else? Our parties should learn it. Nobody should question forces. Our forces are the role model," he added. PTI CHS VSDHMB