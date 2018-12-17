Left welcomes conviction of Sajjan Kumar

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Left parties on Monday welcomed the conviction of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riot case. "The law has taken thirty-four long years to finally catch up and deliver justice," said the CPI(M) in a statement.The party demanded that all victims of communal violence whether they are from 1984, 2002 or other such incidents should get justice. "Political leaders who led, backed and shielded the mobs must be brought to justice," said the party . CPI national general secretary D Raja said though the court took 34 years to nail the culprits, finally justice has been delivered. "Law takes its own course. It took a long time but finally justice has been delivered," he said. Kumar was Monday sentenced to life in prison by the Delhi High Court. PTI DMB ASG TIRTIR