Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps celebrates 20th Raising Day

Jammu, Sep 1 (PTI) The elite Fire and Fury Corps on Sunday celebrated its 20th raising day at Leh, with all its personnel reaffirming their wholehearted support to the people of Ladakh region, a defence spokesperson said.General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi led his men to lay the wreath at a solemn ceremony to honour the 'martyrs of Ladakh' at war memorial, Hall of Fame, at Leh, the official said.Lt. General Joshi congratulated and complimented the personnel for their service to the nation in such difficult and inhospitable terrain and weather conditions. It was on September 1, 1999, in the aftermath of the Kargil War that this elite Corps was raised.Since its raising, the Corps has successfully ensured security of both the Line of Control with Pakistan and Line of Actual Control with China while maintaining eternal vigil at the Actual Ground Position Line in the highest battlefield of the world- the Siachen Glacier, the spokesperson said.He said the Corps, since its raising has been instrumental in substantially enhancing the infrastructure for common use of the Army and the civilians, thereby providing succour to the people of Ladakh. The Fire and Fury Corps has stood steadfast with the people of Ladakh in times of natural calamities, providing much needed assistance and support in relief, rescue and rebuilding of lives, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS RHL