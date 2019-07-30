Leh deputy commissioner among 20 officers transferred

Srinagar, Jul 30 (PTI) Syed Sehrish Asghar on Tuesday became the first woman to be appointed the head of the public relations department of Jammu and Kashmir as the administration ordered the transfer of 20 officers, including seven from the IAS. Leh Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa, Asghar's IAS batchmate, was transferred and posted as the chief executive officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA). Sachin Kumar Vaishy was has now been posted as Leh deputy commissioner. Asghar, a 2013-batch IAS officer hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, was appointed as director, Department of Information and Public Relations, according to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) reads. She becomes the first woman to head the department tasked with dissemination of information and public relations regarding government functioning. Samba Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan was posted as the Jammu deputy commissioner in place of Ramesh Kumar. Chaudhary Mohammad Yasin was posted as the Shopian deputy commissioner in place of Owais Ahmad, who was posted as CEO of the Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Authority. PTI MIJHMB