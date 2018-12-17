Leh records season's coldest night at minus 15.7 deg C

Jammu/Kashmir, Dec 17 (PTI) Leh experienced season's coldest night Sunday with the minimum temperature dropping to minus 15.7 degrees Celsius, followed by minus 11.4 degrees Celsius in Kargil town, MeT officials said.In Jammu, the coldest temperature was minus 1.2 degree Celsius at Bhaderwah town of Doda district, Batote town recorded 1.5 degree Celsius, Banihal was at 3.5 degree Celsius, Jammu city was at 4.4 degree Celsius and Katra base camp was 6.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.The early sunshine provided much needed relief to the people of Jammu and other parts as the day temperature hovered around 22.0 degree Celsius.In Kashmir, the night temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund recorded minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, nearby Kokernag town was at minus 4.9 degree Celsius, Kupwara at minus 5.8 degree Celsius, Pahalgam at minus 8.3 degrees Celsius, the ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded minus 8.3 degrees Celsius Sunday night, the weatherman said.The MeT Office has forecast mainly dry weather for the week ahead in Kashmir, they said. The night temperature has seen a downward trend for the past one week owing to the fresh snowfall in the high altitude areas and rains in the plains, officials said. PTI TAS SSB MIJ MAZ SOMSOM