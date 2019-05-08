Lemnisk Partners With Infosys Finacle to Co-Innovate on Digital Marketing Solutions for Banks

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, May 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Lemnisk is excited to announce its partnership with Infosys Finacle. Lemnisk, an intelligent and secure Customer Data Platform for Financial Services, entered into a partnership with Finacle as part of their Finacle FinTech Connect program. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883152/Lemnisk_Logo.jpg ) (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883153/Infosys_Finacle_Logo.jpg) Finacle FinTech Connect is an ecosystem innovation initiative that brings together banks, FinTechs, and Finacle. Through the program, Finacle identifies promising FinTech solutions from across the world and co-innovates with them to help accelerate innovations for banks. With this partnership, Lemnisk and Finacle will offer a joint solution that will enable Financial Marketers to improve customer engagement and conversions for their financial institutions through 1:1 personalization and AI-driven channel orchestration. "As banks re-imagine their business and technology landscape to stay relevant in the digital world, collaborating with the FinTech ecosystem has become a key imperative. Through our FinTech Connect program, we are nurturing a collaborative ecosystem involving banks and FinTech startups to accelerate purposeful innovation. Lemnisk is the latest FinTech to join our ecosystem and we look forward to working with them," said Venkatramana Gosavi, Global Head of Sales, Infosys Finacle. "We are pleased to be a Finacle Fintech Connect 2019 Selected Partner. Lemnisk's Customer Data Platform is already powering some of the leading global BFSI enterprises. The Finacle partnership reinforces our CDP offering for banks and accentuates our vision to be a vertical-focused solution provider. Becoming a part of the Finacle program provides us with an opportunity to work with Finacle R&D teams and also helps us in showcasing our platform to Finacle clients over 100 countries. We are looking forward to a highly productive 2019," said Subra Krishnan, CEO, Lemnisk. About Infosys Finacle Finacle is the industry-leading digital banking solution suite from EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned product subsidiary of Infosys. Finacle helps traditional and emerging financial institutions drive truly digital transformation to achieve frictionless customer experiences, larger ecosystem play, insights-driven interactions and ubiquitous automation. Today, banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to service more than a billion consumers and 1.3 billion accounts. Finacle solutions address the core banking, omnichannel banking, payments, treasury, origination, liquidity management, Islamic banking, wealth management, analytics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions to drive business excellence. An assessment of the top 1250 banks in the world reveals that institutions powered by the Finacle Core Banking Solution, on average, enjoy 7.2% points lower costs-to-income ratio than others. To know more, visit http://www.finacle.com About Lemnisk Lemnisk is an Intelligent and Secure Customer Data Platform built for Banking, Insurance and Financial Services marketers. Marketers leverage Lemnisk to maximize customer engagements and conversions across channels. The key capabilities include: - CDP that uniquely resolves users across different data sources and channels. - Custom data models and algorithms created for Banking, Insurance and other Financial Services. - Intelligent orchestration of each customer's journey based on one's propensity towards a marketing channel and delivers higher engagement. - Hyper-Personalization that creates a unique real-time marketing message and experience for each user across multiple marketing touch-points. To know more, visit http://www.lemnisk.co Source: Lemnisk PWRPWR