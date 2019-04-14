Lena?Waithe joins Westworld season 3 cast

Los Angeles, Apr 14 (PTI) Actor-writer Lena Waithe has signed on for a role in the upcoming third season of HBO drama series "Westworld". The details of Waithe's role are being kept under wraps, reported Entertainment Weekly.She joins Aaron Paul as a newcomer to the show for season three."Westworld", created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, is currently filming and does not have a release date. The series, based on the Michael Crichton film of the same name, is also executive produced by Nolan and Joy. Filmmaker J J Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions are attached as executive producers along with Richard J Lewis and Athena Wickham. Nolan and Joys Kilter Films and Bad Robot produce in association with Warner Bros Television (WBTV).The creators have recently ended their overall deal with WBTV for a deal at Amazon.They, however, will remain as writers and executive producers on "Westworld". PTI SHDSHD