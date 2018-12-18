Lenovo and Intel's Much-anticipated Legion of Champions III 2019 is Here and Raring to Go

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, December 18, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The third edition of the eSports tournament has commenced, with 12 gaming teams from 11 markets in the region competing for glory and the right to Asia's gaming crown Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY), the world's leading PC and smart device manufacturer, has announced the kick-off of its Legion of Champions Series III (LoC III) Grand Finals. In partnership with Intel, this eSports competition will bring together over 60 gaming talents from 11 markets across Asia Pacific, as they seek to be crowned 2019's LoC III champions.This year's tournament is the biggest one yet, including first-time competitors India, Japan and Korea, in addition to Hong Kong / Macau, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. After multiple elimination rounds at the local level, in-market winners will face-off in an intense international showdown at Central Plaza Ladprao, Bangkok, from 25-27 January, 2019."LoC is a testament to Lenovo's ongoing commitment to foster Asia's gaming community. With eSports' meteoric rise in legitimacy and influence in the region, our initiatives seek to further connect like-minded enthusiasts and empower the next generation of gamers," said Ken Wong, President, Lenovo Asia Pacific. "Lenovo Legion was designed with gamers' needs in mind and we will continue to provide the most exciting and relevant gaming experiences and devices.""With the rapid growth in Esports and gaming in Asia, Intel continues to support the industry through partnerships with the ecosystem, including global and regional gaming leagues such as Legion of Champions (LoC) with Lenovo, and provide the gaming community with the best-in-class gaming experience powered by Intel technologies," said George Chacko, Global Account Director for Lenovo, Asia Pacific and Japan.During the previous LoC, which was held earlier this year, the tournament had welcomed participation from close to 7,000 gamers and 20,000 on-site attendees. Such events have become crucial and valuable moments for Lenovo to interact with the community and better understand their gaming needs and motivations. The evolution of Lenovo Legion has been driven by feedback from the gaming community itself, with its latest innovations offering purposeful design to match the needs of the modern avid gamer - stylish and sophisticated on the outside, yet savage on the inside, delivering supreme performance for work and play."LoC has become an annual highlight of Asia's gaming calendar, and we are thrilled to be a part of it for the first time," said Rahul Agarwal, CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India. "Our gaming product Legion has come a long way in nurturing the gaming community in India by providing them the chance to compete in an international championship."Local champions and grand finalists will be competing for a total combined prize pool of USD$35,000 (approximately INR 25,16,000) - the largest of any LoC tournament yet. At the end of the competition, the winning team will walk away with USD$7,000 and USD$5,000 worth of Legion Y530 notebooks, while the first and second runners-up will take home USD$3,000 and USD$2,000, respectively.Spectators can expect to experience the grit and tenacity of the gamers as they band together to seize the championship title. Those who wish to be part of the excitement may also take part in the Rise of Legion walk-in tournaments, LAN party, and cosplay contests. Follow the epic journey at https://www.legionloc.com/.About LenovoLenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$45 billion Fortune 500 company with a vision to become the global leader in Intelligent Transformation through smart devices and infrastructure that create the best user experience. Lenovo manufactures one of the world's widest portfolio of connected products, including smartphones (Motorola), tablets, PCs (Thinkpad, Yoga, Lenovo Legion) and workstations as well as AR/VR devices and smart home/office solutions. Lenovo's next generation data center solutions (ThinkSystem, ThinkAgile) are creating the capacity and computing power for the connections that are changing business and society. Lenovo works to inspire the different in everyone and build a smarter future where everyone thrives. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, or visit us at http://www.lenovo.com/. Source: Lenovo PWRPWR