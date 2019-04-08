Lenovo on Board as the Key Technology Partner of Ducati MotoGP Team

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, April 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Lenovo signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Ducati Team competing in the MotoGP World Championship, continuing the company's ambitions to become one of the world's most admired and globally recognized brands. Lenovo has been the key technology partner for Ducati since the 2018 season, which will include the team using Lenovo's PCs, tablets and servers both on and off the track. The partnership also includes co-development and collaboration on product R&D as part of a program to further accelerate the team's progress and success. Lenovo's first race with Ducati was on 8th April, 2018 at the Autdromo Termas de Ro Hondo, Argentina.Commenting on the sponsorship, Lenovo Corporate President and Chief Operating Officer Gianfranco Lanci, said, "MotoGP is growing in global attention and stature every year and has become a sport watched by millions across the world. Ducati's 90-year heritage and focus on innovation, speed and performance aligns very well to our own story as a company and what drives our product development."Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali added, "Lenovo was the logical choice for facilitating Ducati's leap into the 21st century, given its track record in designing the 'latest technology' and providing 'high-level services'. In order to face successfully the new challenges, both on track in MotoGP and inside our company, we need to foster Ducati's IT and digital capabilities, which we are able to do thanks to partners like Lenovo and its powerful and versatile computer hardware. At the same time, Ducati's race and production bikes will be a perfect environment to test the latest Lenovo technologies in a partnership that we feel sure will be a very successful one."About Lenovo Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$45 billion Fortune Global 500 company and a global technology leader in driving Intelligent Transformation through smart devices and infrastructure that create the best user experience. Lenovo manufactures one of the world's widest portfolios of connected products, including smartphones (Motorola), tablets, PCs (ThinkPad, Yoga, Lenovo Legion) and workstations as well as AR/VR devices and smart home/office solutions. Lenovo's data center solutions (ThinkSystem, ThinkAgile) are creating the capacity and computing power for the connections that are changing business and society. Lenovo works to inspire the difference in everyone and build a smarter future where everyone thrives. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, read about the latest news via our StoryHub, or visit our website at https://www.lenovo.comSource: Lenovo PWRPWR