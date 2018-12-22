Leonardo DiCaprio's foundation donates USD 100 million to climate change fight

London, Dec 22 (PTI) Hollywood star Leonardo Dicaprio's charitable foundation has raised more than USD 100 million in the fight against climate change.The Academy Award-winning actor founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998 to increase awareness about climate change."When I founded LDF 20 years ago, I did so based on the simple idea that we could make a real difference by directly funding some of the most effective environmental projects. 'Whether it be individuals, grassroots movements or major nonprofits, we wanted to focus on getting critical funding to those who could have the greatest impact. "We are extremely proud to celebrate 20 years of this model. Since 1998, we have supported over 200 projects on every continent and in every ocean from habitat and species conservation, renewable energy, climate change, indigenous rights, and more. I am pleased to announce USD 11 million in new grants across our six program areas, bringing the total financial impact of LDF to over USD 100 million" DiCaprio said in a statement to Metro. The 44-year-old actor had also produced and starred in the 2016 documentary film "Before the Flood", which focused on the issue of climate change.The issue was also the focus of his acceptance speech at the Oscars."Climate change is real. It is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species. We need to work together to stop procrastinatingLet us not take this planet for granted. I do not take tonight for granted," he had said. PTI SHDSHD