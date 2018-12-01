Leopard carcass found in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

Bahraich (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) The carcass of a male leopard and cow were spotted in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, officials said Saturday. The spot where the two carcasses were found on Friday is inhabited by a number of leopards. Apart from the dead leopard, pugmarks of two other bigger leopards have also been found, said Divisional Forest Officer G P Singh. It seems that there was a fight for the prey among two leopards, in which the bigger one prevailed, the officer said. Prima facie the dead leopard seems to be one-and-a-half year old. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report and camera-tapping probe, he added. PTI CORR NAVHMB