Leopard creates scare in residential area in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, Jan 4 (PTI) A leopard entered the toilet of a house in the thickly populated Muni ki Reti area here early Friday creating a scare.The fully grown three-year-old leopard entered the house of Satya Prakash at around 7.30 am, Narendra Nagar Forest division DFO Dharma Singh Meena said.However, occupants of the house immediately locked the toilet door and reported the matter to forest department authorities who rushed a team to the spot, he said.The leopard was tranquilised and rescued safely after an operation lasting six hours, he said.It was put in a cage and sent to Chidiyapur rescue centre of Haridwar much to the relief of residents who had climbed their rooftops and come out in the streets out of curiosity, the DFO said. PTI Corr ALM RCJ