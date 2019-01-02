scorecardresearch
Leopard, cub captured in Doda, Rajouri districts of J-K

Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) A leopard and a cub were captured in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and Rajouri districts on Wednesday, officials said.Acting on information received from people about movement of a leopard in villages of Doda district, wild life department officials laid a trap and captured the animal in Beoli hamlet, they said.Also a leopard cub was captured by people in Gurdan Chawal village of Rajouri district and later handed over to the wildlife department staff, an official said. PTI AB AD NSDNSD

