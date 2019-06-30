Leopard enters medical college in U'khand, injures 2

/R Dehradun, Jun 30 (PTI) Two people were injured when a leopard entered a medical college in Uttarkhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Sunday, an official said. District forest officer Laxman Singh said a team was rushed to the Srinagar Medical College and efforts to capture the leopard were underway. The big cat is hiding near the classrooms and the team is trying to get the animal out, he added. PTI CORRHMB