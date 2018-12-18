Leopard flogged to death in Rajasthan village

/R Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) A male leopard was beaten to death by villagers in Rajasthan's Churu district on Tuesday, a forest official said. The leopard, aged two-and-a-half years, had attacked two persons in Jhothra village in Taranagar, after which the villagers killed the animal with sticks, the official said. The injured were referred to the district hospital for treatment, said Banwari Lal Sharma, deputy conservator of forest. The carcass of the leopard was taken into custody by a forest official team. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, he added. PTI AG MAZHMB