Leopard found dead in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) A leopard was found dead in the buzzer zone of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday, an official said. The leopard bore canine injuries on the head, tufts of another leopard's hair in its claws. The presence of pug marks of different leopards indicated that the death could have been caused due to infighting, said Ramesh Kumar Pandey, field director of the tiger reserve. A team of doctors from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute and the Lucknow Zoo will conduct a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, the official added.