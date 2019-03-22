Leopard found dead in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) A leopard was found dead on Friday morning at a village here which falls under the Gorakhpur Forest Division, a forest official said. "Some villagers spotted the carcass of the leopard in Natwa Jangal village which comes under Banki range Paniyara Dhawai beat of the Gorakhpur forest division," a senior forest department official said. It was not immediately known how the leopard died, the official said, adding the post-mortem report is awaited. PTI CORR ABN CK