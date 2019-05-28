Leopard kills 10-year-old girl

Pauri (U'khand), May 28 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Uttarkhand's Pauri Garhwal district. The incident occurred when the deceased, Mitali, was out in a field along with two women of her village in Pabau area on Monday evening, hospital sources said on Tuesday. The two women raised an alarm and by the time they succeeded in chasing the leopard away, the girl was dead, the sources added. PTI CORR ALMHMB