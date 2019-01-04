Leopard kills over 20 head of cattle in J-K'S Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) A leopard killed over 20 head of cattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said Friday.The leopard entered into an animal shed belonging to Gulam Nabi Wani in Chakka area in Ramsoo tehsil of the district and killed over 20 sheep overnight, they said.The people alleged that over 100 domestic animals have been killed by wild animals in the past few months.They said despite several requests and protests by locals, the wildlife department has not taken any action. PTI Corr AB AD DPB