Leopard mauls 8-year-old boy to death in J&K's Reasi

Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Saturday.The half-eaten body of the boy, Rehmat Ali of Kansoli village, was found from the Wani Morh during a search operation Saturday afternoon, a police officer said.The animal took away the boy Friday night when he stepped out of his house, along with his mother, he added.The search operation was launched immediately but the boy could not be traced Friday night, the officer said.The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after the completion of legal formalities, he added. PTI TAS RC